NEW PRARIE, Ind. — A 14-year-old is dead after striking an object at a high rate of speed while they were driving an off-road vehicle Saturday afternoon in LaPorte County, according to conservation officers.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North County Road 350 East in New Prarie.
According to Indiana Conservation Officers, the teen was driving a four-wheeler on private property when they hit something.
The teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, conservation officers said.
The LaPorte County Coroner’s Office hasn’t identified the teen.
The crash is still under investigation.