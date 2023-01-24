GARY, Ill. — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Gary, Indiana.

The male suspect is dead and at least one member of the Gary SWAT team fired shots but police would not say if those shots killed the suspect.

According to Sgt. Glen Fifield with the Illinois State Police, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Chase Street. Police said they started receiving 911 hang-ups from a home on the block. Upon arrival, police say a woman ran out and told them an armed male was inside the residence.

WGN News learned that the suspect was a family member who did not live at the house.

Police say a SWAT team and a negotiator tried to intervene but those attempts failed when the suspect left the home with a gun to his head and got into a car. Police say there was a sequence of events between the male suspect and the SWAT team but would wait to elaborate pending further investigation.

“I know there are many questions that you have. Several things I’m not going to be able to comment on, such as how many shots were fired, who fired, and if the deceased fired his weapon,” Fifield said. “That’s all stuff that will come out in the investigation that’s ongoing.”

Fifield adds that the officers involved in the response have not yet been interviewed.