HAMMOND, Ind. — A 14-year-old middle school student is accused of firing a police officer’s weapon Monday inside the school during an incident.

According to the Hammond Police Department, the student was seen leaving Eggers Junior High School against regulations and was stopped by an officer.

In the office, while the officer was trying to secure the student, the student was able to get her finger on the officer’s duty belt and fire their weapon, police said.

The bullet struck a wall in the office and no injuries were reported, police said.

Police said the student has a history of confrontations with law enforcement.

“It is important to note that the police department, while not assuming responsibility for the incident, believes in transparency and deems it necessary to report this information to the public,” Lt. Steve Kellogg said in a statement. “The safety of the students and staff at Eggers Junior High School remains a top priority.”

The student is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, Kellogg said.