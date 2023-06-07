MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — An evacuation is underway for residents at the Hickory Ridge Apartments in Merrillville, Indiana following an inspection that revealed multiple structural issues.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene in the 1700 block of W. 55th Ave. after the area fire department deemed the apartment building unsafe.

SEE ALSO | Investigation underway after explosion at apartment complex in Oak Forest

There are 24 units in each of the two buildings.

According to the fire department chief, WGN News has learned that the property was recently sold and the new owners are not cooperating with fire officials or the town of Merrillville.

Read More: Latest Northwest Indiana news

The Red Cross is currently on the scene assisting about 30 displaced residents.

A WGN News crew is headed to the scene and working on learning more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.