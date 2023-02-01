ST. JOHN, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana police officer is facing charges after he shot at an off-duty police officer last year.

St. John Police Department Officer Philip Fabian, 33, was charged by the Lake County Prosecutor with one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, and criminal mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor, according to a press release from the department.

Fabian is accused of opening fire on an off-duty Hammond Police Department officer near 93rd and Cline Avenue in St. John.

It all started at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 when Fabian was investigating an abandoned car and said the driver of a passing car nearly hit him.

Fabian opened fire on the off-duty officer and then took them into custody.

Hammond’s Mayor Thomas McDermott said the officer was on his way to work.

St. John Police Chief Steven Flores said Fabian has been placed on paid administrative leave and the town’s Board of Safety will determine his future status.

Before coming to the St. John Police Department in June 2022, he was an officer with the East Chicago Police Department, Flores said.

McDermott was outraged when this happened and said he is relieved by the charges.

“This officer, the St. John’s police officer, acted completely recklessly, disproportionately responded to a non-threatening situation with deadly force,” McDermott said. “And thankfully it didn’t turn out that way but it could have. It’s scary.”