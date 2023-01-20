CROWN POINT, Ind. — A new four-legged friend is bringing smiles to staff at the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

“Snoop,” an American bulldog and Pitbull mix, was picked up as a stray by Lake County Animal Control in November.

He immediately made an impact with staff and was the perfect fit for an idea Coroner David Pastrick when he stepped into office last year.

“Snoop” passed numerous tests “with flying colors” and Pastrick and others wanted him to become the office’s first-ever emotional support dog with the title of deputy.

“In my time in this position, there are a few dogs that have really touched my heart. Dogs that you will never forget. Snoop is one of those dogs. He has happiness and brightness to him that can cheer anyone up,” Lake County Animal Control Director Devin Zelenika said. “He knows when you are having a tough day and will come over and lay down next to you. He is truly a special dog with a great heart. He is going to do great things.”

Since staff is there around-the-clock, “Snoop” is able to live at the office and has a bed and plenty of toys. In his short time in the job, he is already making an impact.

“Snoop” and Animal Control Director Devin Zelenika

“Some of our calls can be really difficult and when we come back to the office — he is running around and has a smile on his face,” his handler Kayla Williams said. “It makes everyone have a better mood.”

To view adoptable dogs from Lake County Animal Control and Adoption, visit their Facebook page.