PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana.

At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route 6 when “a sneezing fit” caused him to sneeze three times.

The man stated he did not see that a Chevy Silverado was stopped in traffic and struck it from behind.

As a result of the collision, the Silverado was pushed into the path of an eastbound Toyota Tacoma, driven by David Klemp, 61, of Valparaiso.

Klemp was pronounced dead at the scene.