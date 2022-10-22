GRIFFITH, Ind. (WXIN) — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains.

The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources.

The hunter immediately called 911, DNR said, after finding what appeared to be bones sticking out from under a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck. State conservation officers and local police responded to the scene.

The remains were soon confirmed to be human, DNR said, and were recovered by both conservation officers and Lake County Sheriff’s Office dive team members.

The identity of the remains is currently unknown, according to DNR, and an investigation is ongoing.