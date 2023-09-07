PORTAGE, Ind. — A Menards employee who was fired in Northwest Indiana is accused of threatening to kill a manager while being escorted out of the building.

On Saturday just after 12:45 p.m., Portage police responded to the Menards, located in the 6200 block of Route 6, on the report of threats being made.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe Nicholas Pruitt, 27, of Gary, was escorted out of Menards by the store’s security guard after he was terminated.

The security guard told police Pruitt said, “I’m gonna come back and shoot this place up straight fire” while in the parking lot.

He also allegedly said, “I’m gonna shoot (name of manager) point blank, I got warrants — I don’t care.”

Pruitt was charged with intimidation. According to court documents, he was also served with a warrant for allegedly driving on a suspended license in July.