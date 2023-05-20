LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead, and two of his children are in the hospital after a hand grenade exploded in their Lakes of the Four Seasons home Saturday, sheriff’s deputies said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, police responded sometime before 6:30 p.m. to a reported explosion in a home in the 3400 block of West lakeshore Drive.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, an adult male was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. His two children, a 17-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter, were taken to an area hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Upon further investigation, the LCSD said a family in the home had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade, and someone reportedly pulled the pin on the device and it detonated.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and determine whether there may be additional explosive devices.

A crime scene investigation unit and homicide detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

No other information is available at this time.