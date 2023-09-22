MUNSTER, Ind. — The beloved Northwest Indiana brewery 3 Floyds, which has gained worldwide acclaim, is bringing back its shuttered taproom in a major expansion project.

According to documents from their attorney, they want to nearly double the size of its brewpub to around 5,200 square feet. The brewpub, located at the brewery in the block of 9700 Indiana Parkway, closed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Munster staple did not reopen as the company focused more on distributing its award-winning beers across the country.

In addition to expanding the brewpub, 3 Floyds plans a beer garden, covered patio area, a game room and an outdoor bar.

Attorney Scott Yahne wrote that the prior setup was a challenge to 3 Floyds as the brewery got more attention.

“As patrons of the prior iteration of the Taproom are aware, the prior configuration was extremely cramped and could not meet the demand that followed 3 Floyds world renowned beer and distilled spirits, not to mention the extraordinary food creations served up from the space challenged kitchen,” he wrote.

The following statement was provided to WGN News by the Town of Munster.

“3 Floyds is a great neighbor and an essential element of our community identity. Their choice continue to invest here is greatly appreciated.”

The company will present before the Munster Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission on Oct. 10.

3 Floyds was founded in 1996 by brothers Nick, Simon and their father Mike Floyd. The current plans have an area set aside for future potential expansion.