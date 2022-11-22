GRIFFITH, Ind. — Remains found in the water last month in Lake County, Indiana, have been identified as those of a woman who went missing in May 2020.

According to Lake County Coroner David Pastrick, the remains of Dushawna Glover were found on Oct. 22 and identified on Nov. 14. The remains were found in a remote area near Cline Avenue and the Borman Expressway.

Glover, who went missing at 48, was from Merrillville, Pastrick said in a press release. A Silver Alert was issued for her.

The investigation is ongoing and Dr. Krista Latham, a forensic anthropologist at the University of Indianapolis, is examining the remains, Pastrick said in the release.

Pastrick thanked several law enforcement agencies for their assistance with the investigation.