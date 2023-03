GARY, Ind. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are highlighting a “violent crime reduction strategy” in Gary.

The Gary Police Department, Indiana State Police, Lake County Prosecutors Office, Indiana State Excise Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are all gathering together Friday in Gary to discuss their collaboration as well as changes within the Homicide Task Force.

WGN plans to livestream this event within this story beginning at approximately 1 p.m.