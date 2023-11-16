HAMMOND, Ind. — Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in “A Christmas Story,” is reuniting with some of the cast in Hammond next month for the 40th anniversary.

The event takes place over the weekend of Dec. 16 at the Indiana Welcome Center, located in the 7700 block of Corrine Drive in Hammond.

The 1983 Christmas classic took place in the fictitious Indiana town of Hohman, which was really supposed to be Hammond — the hometown of creator Jean Shepherd.

The following cast members will be there.

Peter Billingsley – Ralphie Parker

Scott Schwartz – Flick

Ian Petrella – Randy Parker

Yano Anaya – Grover Dill

R.D. Robb – Schwartz

Drew Hocevar – Male Elf

Patty Johnson – Female Elf

Dwayne McLean – Black Bart

Visit here for a full schedule for Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17.