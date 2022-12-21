HAMMOND, Ind. — The faculty at Purdue University Northwest have passed a no-confidence vote on Chancellor Thomas Keon.

Keon has been under fire since he made a racist remark at one of the university’s commencement ceremonies earlier this month.

He has since apologized for his remarks in which he mocked Asians.

The Chicago Tribune reports many faculty feel he has contributed to “systemic bigotry in the campus culture.”

The no-confidence vote passed 135 to 2.

Last week, the Faculty Senate asked the chancellor to resign.

The letter asking him to resign, signed by eight faculty members, said his comments insulted the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and “caused national and international outrage.”