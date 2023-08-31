LAKE STATION, Ind. — The Lake County, Indiana Prosecutor’s Office has asked Indiana State Police to investigate the deaths of several K9s last month in Lake Station.

On July 27, several dogs were being transported from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to a training facility in Michigan when the air conditioning in the back of a truck malfunctioned and they died.

It’s not clear why the prosecutor’s office asked state police to investigate the incident.

Authorities in Lake County previously said the K9s came from Europe and the driver was stuck in traffic for two hours and didn’t realize the AC wasn’t working.

PETA previously asked Lake Station’s mayor and city council to have its own police department investigate the incident.

The executive director of the Hobart Humane Society, Jennifer Webber, was among the first on the scene and claimed several municipal codes were broken.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP Det. Chris Eagles at 219-690-0043.