CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department announced a new tool available that aims to help in potential high-risk missing person cases.

“Project Lifesaver” uses radio technology to track missing loved ones who have cognitive or medical challenges like autism, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other conditions.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said residents must meet the following criteria to be eligible.

Must have a medically-diagnosed impairment that hinders decision-making ability.

Must require 24-hour, one-on-one care.

Participants are required to pay a one-time transmitter cost of $300 and $25 per month.

In a press release, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the department “will find” community-resource funding to cover the $300 cost for residents who cannot afford it.

Participants will wear a bracelet around their wrist or ankle which allows them to be tracked if they go missing.

“Almost 4-thousand people have been saved by Project Lifesaver so far,” Sheriff Martinez said. “This technology has a proven record of locating loved ones in minutes or hours instead of days. And unlike GPS locators, Project Lifesaver is not affected by weather.”

To enroll, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 219-755-3400 or 219-755-3193 and ask for a “Project Lifesaver” representative.