CHESTERTON, Ind. — A Porter County Sheriff’s officer was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic battery.

Just after 1:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 70 block of Canondale Drive, located in Liberty Township, on the report of a domestic disturbance.

After a preliminary investigation, Aaron Estrada, 32, was charged with domestic battery. He is a two-year veteran of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman involved was also taken into custody.

“We are proud our officers that responded to this incident took action with integrity. The Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate any acts of domestic battery,” The Porter County Sheriff’s Office said.

An internal investigation has begun and Estrada was placed on administrative leave, police said.