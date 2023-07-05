WINFIELD, Ind. — A woman tailgating caused a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Indiana.

Just after 4:35 p.m., authorities responded to the 7000 block of East 117th Avenue on the report of a head-on crash.

Witnesses told the Lake County Sheriff’s Office a Subaru SUV, driven by a 44-year-old Crown Point woman, was tailgating a Jeep when the vehicle veered over the center line in an attempt to pass.

As the Subaru crossed, it collided head-on with a Kia sedan, driven by Grace Norris, 19, of Demotte. Norris was pronounced dead at the scene and two 13-year-old passengers, both from Lowell, were rushed to a hospital in Chicago.

One of the teens is the sister of Norris, police said.

Police did not say if the 44-year-old Crown Point woman was injured.