HOBART, Ind. — Authorities issued a reward and are hoping for tips following a double-homicide of two Northwest Indiana women last November.

Back on Nov. 4, Hobart police responded to a home in the 400 block of Ruta Drive on a well-being check.

Officers made entry and “made a grisly discovery” of the slain bodies of Destiny Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Muhammad, 19.

“Our family is broken,” older sister Dominque Jackson said. “She was so excited, she had two months before her 21st birthday and she didn’t make it. They did not deserve this.”

During a press conference Wednesday morning, police said they are waiting for some tests to come back as evidence continues to process.

They referenced both the Idaho murders and the Delphi investigation during the update — telling family it can take time and that authorities have to keep some things “close to the chest” for case integrity.

“You stole opportunity and you ain’t God,” Muhammad’s father Kevin said.

A $5,000 reward has been offered following the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 219-942-4991 or 219-942-4485.