MUNSTER, Ind. — An officer in Northwest Indiana fired shots at a suspect prior to a foot pursuit Wednesday night, state police said.

At around 7:40 p.m., Munster police officers were in the area of Ridge Road and Manor Avenue attempting to find a stolen 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Indiana State Police said the officers located it at a Mobile gas station in the 300 block of Ridge Road.

The alleged car thief, a 30-year-old man, of Hammond, got into the Jeep at the gas station and rammed police vehicles, ISP said.

A Munster officer fired his weapon at the man, striking the windshield of the Jeep. The man then got out of the Jeep and ran west from the gas station.

A taser was deployed and the man was taken into custody. No charges have been announced at this time, but the man has an active extradition warrant out of Cook County for numerous offenses.

The Munster officer was placed on administrative leave, per protocol.