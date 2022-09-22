HAMMOND, Ind. — A man committed sexual battery against a student at Purdue University- Northwest Wednesday afternoon.

The woman entered an elevator in the Milliard E. Gyte Building at around 11:40 a.m. alone, when a man forced his way into the elevator and committed sexual battery against the woman.

According to officials the witness saw the suspect running away from the elevator and the building.

The man is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall with a thin build, in his early 20’s, wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and dark pants. He was also wearing a black COVID mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PNW Police Department at (219) 989-2140.

The investigation is ongoing.