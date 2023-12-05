CHESTERTON, Ind. — Police in northwest Indiana are asking for help as they search for a group of people who stole a binder full of trading cards from a board game shop.

According to Chesterton Police, a search is underway for three people who officers believe were involved in the theft at Reliquary Gaming, a board game shop in the 1500 block of South Calumet Road in Chesterton.

In a post shared by the game shop on social media, store owners said the theft occurred around 6 p.m. last Wednesday.

Store owners say the three individuals entered the shop and asked employees if they could look through a binder that was full of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards that were worth between $10 and $20 apiece.

According to shop employees, two of the three people then distracted store employees while a third person slipped the binder into their bag.

One of the store’s owners confirmed that the binder full of trading cards is estimated to be worth around $5,000.

According to store owners, employees did not notice that the binder had been taken until later in the evening, but after reviewing the shop’s security cameras, the three people were spotted on video snagging the cards.

Officers say an investigation into the theft is now underway and anyone with information is asked to call Chesterton police at 219-926-1136.