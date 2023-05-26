CHICAGO — Police are searching for man after a 60-year-old disabled man was battered after trying to intervene in a disturbance at a traffic light in Northwest Indiana, police say.

According to Munster Police Department, Dominique W. Jones from Chicago is facing felony charges of aggravated battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He has not been recovered by police yet.

Police said that they responded to a disturbance in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue and found the 60-year-old man with disabilities, battered.

Reports say the 60-year-old man attempted to intervene in a disturbance between a man and a woman at a traffic light near the 7949 block of Calumet Avenue. The offender was seen punching the man and stomping on him until to where he appeared to go unconscious.

If any information is recovered on the incident, call police or detective Tim Nosich at (219)- 836-6658.