HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond.

Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue.

Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond, were killed.

A passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hammond police said a vehicle was driving recklessly, but did not provide more information.