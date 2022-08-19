GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Gary are asking the public for information on a person of interest after he allegedly emailed threats to the city and surrounding communities following the deadly shooting of an elderly man Wednesday.

At around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of West 21st Place on the report of a man who was unresponsive.

The man, later identified as Cornelius Olive, 79, of Gary, died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound.

A person of interest in the shooting, Tyree Gaines, 24, allegedly emailed several threats to the City of Gary and surrounding communities. He is considered armed and dangerous and police are asking for information on him.

Police said he is around 5’5″ and weighs 115 lbs. Anyone with information can call 911 or police at 219-755-3855.