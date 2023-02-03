PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana.

At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.

According to a police report, a 40-year-old woman was inside the McDonald’s when a verbal altercation began with employee Sherise Parrish, 18, of Gary.

Parrish allegedly threw a bag of food at the woman. The woman, who was working as a DoorDash driver at the time, said she took the bag and walked out of the lobby into the vestibule.

Police reviewed surveillance footage allegedly showing Parrish “running across” the lobby, entering the vestibule and then striking the woman with a closed fist in the face. Other staff members entered the area and separated the two, according to a police report.

The woman suffered visible injuries to her face, police stated.

Parrish told police that she left the lobby because her manager told her to “lock the doors,” but a manager later refuted that, the report states.

Parrish was charged with misdemeanor battery.

When reached by phone, a manager at the McDonald’s said they have no comment.