VALPARAISO Ind. — A man was arrested after allegedly injuring a court officer and breaking the metal detector at the Porter County Courthouse.

Just after 12:35 p.m., police responded to the courthouse, located in the 150 block of South Franklin Street.

Authorities allege Erik Tidwell, 23, of Portage, never returned to the courthouse last week after saying that he needed to get something out of his vehicle.

As a result, a warrant was issued. On Monday, Tidwell returned to the courthouse for a meeting and was informed of the warrant.

According to a police report, as he was being arrested, Tidwell allegedly “took a swing” at the court officer and pushed him. The 23-year-old then was able to “wiggle out” from the officer’s grasp and then ran out of front door, police allege.

He was taken into custody at Life Style Gallery, which is roughly 0.2 miles away from the courthouse.

Police said while on his way out of the court house, Tidwell knocked over the county’s metal detector and broke it.

The officer sustained injuries to his knees and left elbow.

Tidwell was charged with battery to law enforcement, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.