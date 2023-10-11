GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man abandoned a dog in Northwest Indiana last week after asking a no-kill shelter to euthanize the pet.

A dog was recently found abandoned in Griffith and police are asking the public’s help to identify the suspect.

On Oct. 4, Griffith police said a man arrived to the animal control and shelter, located in the 100 block of North Wood Street.

The man asked for the dog to be euthanized because the animal is “aggressive” but the shelter refused — citing that they are a no-kill shelter, according to a detective.

“We are unable to take people’s pets just because they don’t want them any longer. We are at near max capacity as it is,” authorities told WGN News.

Around three hours later, the dog, a pit mix, was found abandoned a few blocks away tied to a fence.

The dog is currently healthy at the shelter but is “scared.”

The man wanted was wearing a grey shirt, dark pants and red shoes at the time.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 219-922-3085.