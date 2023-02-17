HIGHLAND, Ind. — An investigation into an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon at a shopping center in Highland, Indiana is underway.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 10300 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Highland police said they were called to the Highland Grove shopping center to investigate a shoplifting call.

Highland police said an officer fired shots but didn’t say if anyone was injured.

One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Highland police said, but it’s not clear how the officer was injured.

Two people are in custody in connection with the incident, police said. Their identities haven’t been released.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said his office is handling the investigation at the request of the Highland Police Department.

Additional details, including if anyone was injured, haven’t been released.

Video from Skycam 9 shows investigators looking at a car with what appears to be damage on the windshield.

This is a developing story and will be updated.