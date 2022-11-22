HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana restaurant owner was shot after a man tried to rob the business Monday evening.

The Hammond Police Department said they were called to an attempted robbery at Jack’s Carry Out in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue around 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they spoke with the owner, who said a Black man entered his store and demanded money. The owner then fought with the man, at which point the gun being held by the suspect discharged and shot the owner in the ankle.

The restaurant owner was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury.

According to police, the suspect fled the area and officers are still searching for the suspect.

If you or someone you know has information about this incident, Hammond PD asks you to call their detectives bureau at (219) 852-2906.