HAMMOND, Ind. — A man was arrested Thursday evening in Hammond after he elbowed a police officer after they told him he couldn’t have or ride his horse within city limits.

According to information from the Hammond Police Department, Adam Hollingsworth, also known as the Dreadhead Cowboy, was riding his horse in the 7000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

When officers were telling him it was against a city ordinance to have or ride a horse within city limits, police said he “threw an elbow” and struck an officer.

According to online court records, he was charged with battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

In September 2020, Hollingsworth was arrested after he rode his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

He said his goal then was to turn more attention to gun violence and the kids who have died.