CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man was followed home and then robbed of his casino winnings at gunpoint, police said.

On May 22, a man left a casino after cashing out approximately $3,200 in chips.

Police believe from approximately 1:30 a.m. to 2:18 a.m., the man was followed home allegedly by Demonte Kentrell Vance-Williams, 28, of Illinois, and another individual, who has not been identified.

At around 2:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Charles Court, Vance-Williams allegedly exited a 2012 Toyota Camry and pointed a handgun at the man, demanding money.

The man was robbed of $1,000 in cash, his social security card and four credit cards.

The victim then ran into his home and told his daughters to call 911.

Following an investigation, Vance-Williams was taken into custody and charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm and intimidation.