HOBART, Ind. — A distracted driver caused a chain reaction crash on I-65 in Northwest Indiana Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 3:45 p.m., authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that was blocking all southbound lanes of I-65 near the 254 mile marker.

Indiana State Police located four vehicles at the scene and another on the right shoulder. Police believe a 39-year-old Merrillville man, driving a Dodge Caravan, was distracted and did not observe slowed traffic ahead.

Police said he rear-ended a Chevy Malibu, which caused a chain reaction.

The driver of the Malibu, a 40-year-old woman from Michigan City, had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was flown to the University of Chicago with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Three juveniles inside the Caravan were taken to St. Mary’s for pain and another driver was taken to another hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors.

The crash caused extensive delays during rush hour Monday evening.