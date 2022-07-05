GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood of Gary, Indiana, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield says officers found three people down and unresponsive. The wounded were taken to hospitals but authorities have released no information on the severity of their injuries.

Westerfield says investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

The Lake County coroner’s office said those killed include a 20-year-old woman from Olympia Fields, Illinois; a 26-year-old man from Lafayette, Indiana; and a 25-year-old man from Merrillville, Indiana.