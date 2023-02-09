PORTAGE, lnd. — A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after accidentally shooting herself with a family-owned firearm in Portage, Indiana.

First responders in Portage were called to the 100 block of Coral Avenue just after 11 a.m. on the report that a 2-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to an Illinois trauma center for treatment, where she later died.

The preliminary investigation suggests that once the child retrieved the gun, she fired a single round and struck herself.

No other children were inside the home at the time of the incident, police added.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Charges could be forthcoming pending an investigation.