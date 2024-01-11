BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. — Anyone with $2.5 million in cash can live in one of the most famous homes in Northwest Indiana.

The Beverly Shores residence known as the Florida Tropical House, located at 250 W. Lake Front Dr., is available for a 52-year lease due to it being owned by the National Park Service.

The current stewards are looking to recoup their investment in restoring the property, according to Indiana Landmarks.

“Indiana Landmarks allows a private party to restore the property in exchange for a lease,” said Todd Zieger, a director with Indiana Landmarks. “(The stewards) invested the funds, have a lease, completed the work and have decided it’s best to find a long-term steward for the property.”

The price to move into the iconic home, which was built for the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago for the Homes of Tomorrow Exhibition, is $2.5 million. Anyone interested must pay in cash and a mortgage is not available due to it being federal property.

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Courtesy Peggy Sayre of Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker

Since it’s a lease, no taxes are required to live in the home.

The real estate agent and Indiana Landmarks told WGN News extensive restoration work has taken place.

In early 2020 right before the pandemic, major erosion at Lake Michigan threatened lakefront homes, like the Florida Tropical House.

The high winds were wiping out the dunes and erosion was ten to 12 feet in the back of the house, according to Zieger. The dune near the home had to be repaired.

“It’s receded quite a bit from where it was and is no longer an issue,” Zieger said.

As part of living in a famous home, the new stewards will have to make it available one day per year for the Century of Progress Tour. Four other homes that were also in the Homes of Tomorrow Exhibition are located in Beverly Shores as well.

The Florida Tropical Home is available now and is being listed by Peggy Sayre with the Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker.