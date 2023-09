GARY, Ind. — Comedians and former members of Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson and John Mulaney are coming to Northwest Indiana next month.

The show is taking place at Hard Rock Northern Indiana, located in the 5400 block of West 29th Avenue in Gary, on Friday Oct. 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday and anyone going must be 21 or older.

Mulaney was a long-time writer for Saturday Night Live and Davidson was on the show from 2014-2022.