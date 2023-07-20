LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A person walking on an interstate late-Tuesday night in Northwest Indiana was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to state police.

Around 11:30 p.m., troopers received 911 calls reporting a woman wearing all black walking on Interstate 80/Interstate 94 near Broadway.

A short time later, 911 callers told troopers the woman was struck and the driver who hit her left.

Indiana State Police troopers arrived and found the woman was dead, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle involved is asked to call Trooper Kay Galvan at 219-696-6242.