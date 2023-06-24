LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A person was shot early Saturday morning on Interstate 80 near Hammond, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 3 a.m., a person was shot during a road rage incident in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Indianapolis Boulevard.

ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the person, who was driving a black Ford Mustang GT, was shot by someone in a light-colored sedan.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, treated and released, Fifield said.

Anyone with information or photos and or videos of the vehicles involved to call Det. Eagles at 219-696-6242.