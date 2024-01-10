LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana mother received 42 years in prison for the brutal death of her 4-year-old son — who was tortured, starved and lived in a dark basement. In an amended federal lawsuit, text messages verified by WGN News provide a glimpse into the final months of his life.

Mary Yoder received the sentencing Friday for the charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and domestic battery to a child.

Judah Morgan, 4, was found dead in his Hamlet home, located in rural LaPorte County, on Oct. 11, 2021. The boy was naked, covered in a blanket and had bruises “all over his body,” according to court documents.

Police headed to the scene were advised Judah’s father, Alan Morgan, had hit the boy and fled the area. He was arrested in Knox after leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Mary Yoder and Alan Morgan (LaPorte County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Morgan was sentenced to 70 years after pleading guilty to the murder in late 2022.

The Hamlet home was reportedly “in disarray” with clothing, garbage, animal fecal matter and rotting food throughout the residence. The federal lawsuit amended Saturday contends that Judah never should have been placed there in the first place.

According to the lawsuit, DCS had an open Child in Need of Services (CHINS) proceeding against the parents involving an older sibling of Judah’s over alleged neglect and abuse.

Judah was reportedly born with drugs in his system and was taken into custody by DCS at the hospital. He was placed into foster care. When Judah was 4 months old, DCS placed him into the home of Alan Morgan’s cousin, Jenna Hullett.

Jenna and Judah at the hospital

Hullett, who raised him along with her husband, spoke with WGN News about Judah and the pain her family has endured since last seeing him alive.

Following his death, she was appointed the personal representative for Judah’s estate by a judge in Jan. 2022.

“Alan refused to leave work,” she recalled. “Before I got up there, (Judah) was delivered. I got to hold him, got his first smile — I didn’t know DCS would be taking him. I was unaware of the allegation (regarding his sibling).”

Judah and Hullett’s adult children

The lawsuit, originally filed in October, alleges Director of LaPorte County DCS Michelle Goebel, family case manager Jean Dreessen and supervisor Michele Stowers’ “reckless and deliberate indifference and intentional disregard of their duties failed (Judah) and were a proximate cause of (his) horrific neglect, abuse, torture, and death.”

The lawsuit contends that DCS never allegedly sought or obtained a psychological assessment of Alan Morgan after being made aware that he was arrested for domestic violence, battery and strangulation in the presence a child in 2012. The charge was brought down to misdemeanor battery and dismissed in 2014 after Morgan completed a “Batterer’s Program,” according to court records.

Furthermore, the DCS employees are accused of withholding information to a court-appointed special advocate (CASA). They’re volunteers who do not work for DCS. CASA volunteers advocate “for the best interests of children in court,” according to the state.

Judah and Jenna

During a 2020 reunification hearing, family told WGN News the CASA in court agreed with DCS that Judah’s parents were doing better. That set the stage for the 4-year-old being placed into his parents’ home the following year, Hullett said.

Some of the other allegations in the lawsuit include conducting “sham investigations” of Morgan and Yoder, ceasing random drug testing of the parents and ignoring safety concerns of service providers and family members.

Stowers and Goebel directed or had “knowledge and consent” of case worker Dreessen’s alleged misconduct and “turned a blind eye,” the lawsuit claims.

DCS refused to comment on the allegations surrounding the three case workers, citing pending litigation.

According to the lawsuit, a home-based therapy provider for Yoder cut ties with her and told DCS that “the client is severely non-compliant” in May 2021.

The prior month before that therapy service cut ties with Yoder, Judah began a reunification trial period with his parents — something that devastated Hullett and her family.

“That was the last day we saw Judah. He said to me ‘please mommy, take me home,'” Hullett said. “I didn’t tell him what was going on, didn’t want to instill that pain in him. Before we walked out my husband was in tears.”

An amended federal lawsuit was filed Saturday showcasing text messages Yoder sent a friend after Judah was placed back into the home.

Some of them, sent from Yoder, are listed below. In one, Yoder references contemplating not giving Judah a birthday due to “the blatant disrespect.”

“Man these kids. I’m so sick of this crap. I seriously need a f****** break from every single one of these goddamn kids for like 2 days at least. Like I am completely about to lose my mind I am so f****** tired of this s*** this mother f***** has been treating me like trash for days. I have to keep waking up to these screaming f****** kids I can’t God damn handle this s*** I am so tired of living like this (sic)” — 5/30/21

“Dealing with Judahs terrible behavior. I swear to god if it’s not one it’s another” “Hea (sic) not getting a birthday. He’s been terrible for three days and straight up told me this morning he was going to keep being bad.” — 6/16/21

“He can have his presents when he behaves. I won’t tolerate the blatant disrespect.” — 6/16/21

“Not to mention he pooped in his pants three days ago and has been horrible since. I asked him if he cares what I’m saying he said No. I asked him if he’s listening to me he said no. He didn’t feel like getting out of bed in the morning and going. Everyone was up. He knows how to go. He just didn’t. Like I’m sorry but I refuse to be spoken to like that by a three year old.” — 6/16/21

Judahs been pushing my damn patience for like a month and a half. He keeps thinking it’s a game and I’m sick of it. Like I have to really just remove myself from him before I really spank his ass. Because I’m done dealing with it.” — 7/18/21

The following day, text messages show that Yoder said it “wouldn’t bother” her if Judah never came home following an incident involving him urinating.

“S*** like this is why I told you it wouldn’t bother me if he never came home. Like he could’ve stayed with Jenna and I wouldn’t have been upset,” the text reads.

WGN News spoke with that friend who was texting with Yoder.

“I wish I would have known something was going on sooner,” the person said. “I would have reported it.”

On July 31, 2021, Alan Morgan was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, multiple OWI charges, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The federal lawsuit contends that if Dreesen, Goebel and Stowers had not allegedly rushed to close the CHINS case for Judah, which was open from his birth until June 2021, Morgan’s arrest would have resulted in Judah’s removal from the home.

In that home, court documents shed light on a horrific living situation for the young boy.

Judah was often kept in a dark basement where not a single light reportedly worked. The 4-year-old was routinely bound in duct tape, according to witnesses, and often kept naked where he had only a “fuzzy blanket” and a soiled “infant style toilet.”

“It came out in court Friday (during Yoder’s sentencing) that her DNA was found on the duct tape and evidence showed when they questioned the older child, (the child) would hear hitting from both Mary and Alan,” Hullett said.

Judah was beaten and starved in the basement for “not being potty trained,” court documents state.

Detectives discovered security footage from the home showing Morgan repeatedly punching, kicking and strangling the 4-year-old while Yoder often looked on. The day Judah was found dead, footage showed Morgan carrying up his body from the basement, according to court documents.

An autopsy revealed Judah’s cause of death as “blunt force head trauma causing a massive subdural hematoma.” A doctor said some of his injuries were sustained “three to six months” before his death, documents state.

Prior to the abuse, Hullett described Judah as a “loving, happy child that always made us laugh” while growing up in St. Pierre.

“The only problem I had with his behavior is when he would return from visits to his parents,” Hullett said.

The Hulletts miss the “light” that Judah brought into their home.

“‘Hey dude’ was his favorite quote,” Hullett said. “He loved cars, he loved playing at the park. He was an absolute joy.”

Hullett said Yoder initially was open to the idea of them visiting Judah, but excuses always came back on why they couldn’t.

On the morning of the day Judah was found dead, Hullett woke up to the following Facebook message from Yoder.

Courtesy Jenna Hullett

Yoder was charged two days after Judah’s death, according to court records.

DCS was briefly held in contempt of court on Oct. 5, 2023 for failing to produce records related to a parallel civil case in state court, according to court documents.

In that case, DCS initially produced “only 122 of the total 34,929 documents” by the court-ordered Aug. 15 deadline.

“In other words, DCS’s compliance with this Court’s order – after multiple extensions – was statistically zero (0.34%),” the order read.

DCS became compliant with the order five days later, according to court records.

Following Judah’s tragic death, Hullett got right to work to advocate on his behalf at the Indiana Statehouse.

She was quickly able to garner bi-partisan support from state legislators.

In 2022, Senate Bill 410, officially called Judah’s Law, was passed into law. It gives more power to unlicensed caregivers, like foster parents, to intervene in juvenile court proceedings.

House Bill 1247 was passed as well. It requires DCS to include if a deceased child had a prior history with the agency and more.

During the current Indiana legislative session, Senate Bill 40, the potential second part of Judah’s Law, received a hearing Wednesday. If passed, it would entitle an unlicensed caregiver legal counsel in a CHINS proceeding under certain circumstances.

Hullett is still haunted by the memory of dropping Judah off at the Hamlet home that final time.

“I hope he didn’t die thinking we forced him to go there, it wasn’t our choice and he may have thought it was our choice,” Hullett said. “We had no control, we were trying to save this child.”

Judah’s grave

The federal lawsuit is seeking damages.

“In addition to seeking damages, we hope evidence would assist prosecutors at the federal or state level to examine the case,” Judah Hullett’s estate told WGN News.

LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan sent WGN News the following statement.

“I am proud of the work my office did in obtaining justice for Judah. Mr. Morgan and Ms. Yoder pled guilty to crimes pertaining to their responsibility for Judah’s death. They received lengthy prison sentences consistent with the evidence, and the judgment of the Court. As to anything else, that will be determined at a later date.”

The Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 1-800-800-5556.