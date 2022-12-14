HIGHLAND, Ind. — A woman is wanted after allegedly pickpocketing patrons at Northwest Indiana retail stores.

Over the last month, Highland police said they have investigated numerous cases regarding stolen wallets and stolen credit cards.

Police allege Erica Roadlander has then used the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at other nearby stores.

Police said Roadlander frequents Northwest Indiana and has committed similar crimes in other areas.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 219-838-3184.