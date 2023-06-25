Fire and police departments across Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties in Northwest Indiana were flooded with calls about a strong gas-like odor outdoors Sunday evening.

According to the Chesterton Police Department, they believe the smell originated in the area of the oil refinery and steel mills found in Lake County, and there is no current threat to public safety in the area.

According to the Ogden Dunes Fire Department, at least 17 fire crews have been searching the area for the source of the smell, but they have yet to fin any anomalies in local gas lines.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) substations in the area have all been checked, firefighters said, and they have not found any excess flows coming from their gas lines.

First responders have asked Northwest Indiana residents to refrain from calling 911 centers about the odor since they have already received a high volume of calls concerned over the odor.