CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man and his nephew were arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, and his nephew Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, are accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol.

Additionally, Dale Huttle is accused of engaging in at least two violent confrontations with law enforcement officers. He allegedly struck at least two officers with a flagpole and yelled “surrender” while appearing to grab an officer’s baton.

Dale Huttle was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, a related felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Matthew Huttle was arrested in Boise, Idaho and charged with misdemeanor offenses.