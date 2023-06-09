CROWN POINT, Ind. — A man who Lake County Indiana Sheriffs say intentionally set fire to the lobby of a Northwest Indiana jail was arrested in southwest suburban Tinley Park on Friday, authorities said.

Officers in Tinley Park arrested 26-year-old Ryan Andrews of Merrillville days after deputies released surveillance video of the June 5 incident that allegedly showed him spraying an accelerant on the floor of the Lake County jail.

Despite the attempt to get flames to spread, arriving emergency personnel say the fire was already out upon arrival.

No one was injured.

Andrews, who fled the scene in a blue SUV, is currently being held at a facility in Illinois pending extradition to Indiana.