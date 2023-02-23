PORTAGE, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man was arrested after allegedly going to grab his gun due to a foul being called during a YMCA pick-up basketball game.

On Tuesday at around 6:45 p.m., Portage police responded to a YMCA, located in the 3100 block of Willowcreek, on the report of a male threatening to bring a firearm into the business.

Upon arrival, officers located Jordan Porter, 21, of Portage. Staff members told officers that Porter was playing basketball and he allegedly threatened another player.

Officers spoke with the player and the man stated that he called a foul during the game, which upset Porter.

They continued to play, but after the game was over — Porter allegedly told the man he was going to his vehicle to retrieve a firearm.

Staff was then informed about the situation.

According to the police report, Porter asked staff if he could go get some water from his car and they let him. Upon learning of the situation, Porter was told he could not come back into the business.

A staff member told officers that they saw Porter put “something” into his vehicle prior to police arriving, the police report states.

During a search of his vehicle, police said they found a a handgun under the driver seat and marijuana.

Porter was charged with intimidation and possession of marijuana.