MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Several events in Northwest Indiana aimed to give families a happy Thanksgiving ahead of the holiday season this week.

Attorney Ken Allen partnered with the food bank to help 1200 families in need with several events in Northwest Indiana.

“I take it seriously our responsibility is to the community to try to help people and help our neighbors,” Allen said.

Victor Garcia, president and CEO of Food Bank of Northwest Indiana said this is the most turkey food bank distributions they have done in the history of their organizations.

“Inflation has been impacting our friends and neighbors who are barely getting by and are employed,” Garcia said. “So, we’re really happy we’re able to provide additional supports to make sure those families can continue to survive and thrive.”

The food bank distributes around 11 million pounds of food every year, and Garcia said they need all the support they can get.

“We can’t do our job without our partners in our community,” Garcia said. “Whether folks are giving their time like folks behind me or folks giving their time and their treasures like corporate partners like Ken Allen’s law firm.”

Allen also said he hopes the corporate community will step up more to help out.

“There’s a need out there that has to be filled one way or the other and we can only do it together,” Allen said.

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana said they need year-round support to address food insecurity.

For more on how to help out, visit: https://foodbanknwi.org/