GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting the mother of his children and her boyfriend during a custody exchange.

On Friday night at around 6:35 p.m., Griffith officers responded to the 1500 block of North Arbogast, on the report of shots fired.

A responding officer noticed a vehicle had an apparent bullet hole in the side of it at a nearby Wendy’s and saw five people inside, a man, a woman and three small children.

The man was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the right arm.

The woman told police she was at an apartment complex to drop off two of her children to their father, Calvin Gordon, during a custody exchange.

At some point, Gordon allegedly walked over to her white Volkswagen sedan and fired a single shot — striking her and her boyfriend.

The mother told police that once she realized she was shot, they exited the apartment complex by driving over a curb and went to a nearby Wendy’s.

A search warrant was obtained during the investigation for Gordon’s residence. Police said an open safe was located in the kitchen containing a 9mm Sig Sauer P365 handgun and several boxes of ammunition and magazines.

Gordon was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted murder.