VALPARAISO, Ind. — A couple from Northwest Indiana has been arrested on alleged child pornography-related charges stemming from incidents in San Antonio, Texas.

According to Indiana State Police, detectives and members of the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team served a search warrant on Jan. 4 at their home in the 500 block of Elm Street in Valparaiso.

Arrest warrants were later issued for Veronica Solis, 33, and Gerald Brann, 42, after investigators reviewed evidence and continued to investigate, according to state police.

On March 14, Solis was arrested and Brann was arrested in New Jersey while he was on an out-of-state trucking run, according to state police.

They are both facing federal charges related to production of child pornography and are facing extradition to the Western District of Texas, according to court records and state police.