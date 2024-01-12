MUNSTER, Ind. — A Munster man was charged Thursday after allegedly setting two vehicles on fire in a condo’s parking garage.

Wayne Gralewski, 35, of Munster, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Police believe he allegedly set two vehicles on fire at the Renaissance Condominiums’ garage, located in the 8400 block of Manor Avenue.

A 2004 Mercedes Benz and a 2013 Chevy Traverse were damaged as a result of the fire.

Court documents allege the act was caught on surveillance footage and that Gralewski entered the garage “with his head down in a way that shielded his face from the camera.”

Gralewski was charged with two counts of arson and criminal mischief.

He was electronic monitoring at the time, which detectives said placed him at the area of the condo during the alleged arson, for possession of cocaine.